Oregon State plays host to Sac State

Sacramento State (3-5) vs. Oregon State (1-8)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State and Oregon State look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of home losses this past weekend. Oregon State lost 90-65 to Arizona on Sunday, while Sacramento State fell 68-66 to Montana State on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Oregon State’s Warith Alatishe has averaged 12.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while Jarod Lucas has put up 10.2 points. For the Hornets, Bryce Fowler has averaged 17.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while Zach Chappell has put up eight points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Fowler has been directly responsible for 49 percent of all Sacramento State field goals over the last three games. Fowler has 23 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: Sacramento State is 0-5 when it allows at least 65 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 65.

BEHIND THE ARC: Sacramento State’s William FitzPatrick has attempted 50 3-pointers and connected on 38 percent of them, and is 8 for 18 over the last three games.

RECENT GAMES: Sacramento State has scored 62.8 points while allowing 74.4 points over its last five games. Oregon State has averaged 65.6 points and given up 76.8 over its last five.

