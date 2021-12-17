Oregon faces tough test vs No. 1 Baylor

No. 1 Baylor (9-0) vs. Oregon (6-5) Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 1…

No. 1 Baylor (9-0) vs. Oregon (6-5)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Baylor presents a tough challenge for Oregon. Oregon has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Baylor has moved up to No. 1 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Villanova last week.

SENIOR STUDS: Oregon’s Will Richardson, Eric Williams Jr. and Jacob Young have collectively accounted for 42 percent of all Ducks points this season, although that number has decreased to 33 percent over the last five games.LIKEABLE LJ: LJ Cryer has connected on 47.2 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SUCCESS AT 71: Oregon is a perfect 6-0 when scoring at least 71 points and 0-5 when scoring 69 points or fewer.

PERFECT WHEN: Oregon is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 10 times or fewer. The Ducks are 1-5 when they record more than 10 turnovers. The Baylor defense has forced 19.3 turnovers per game overall this year, but that figure has dropped to 16.8 per game over its last five.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Baylor defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.3 percent, the 18th-best mark in the country. Oregon has allowed opponents to shoot 44.3 percent from the field through 11 games (ranked 262nd).

