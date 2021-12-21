Oral Roberts looks to extend streak vs SD State

Oral Roberts (7-5, 1-0) vs. South Dakota State (10-4, 1-0) Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oral Roberts (7-5, 1-0) vs. South Dakota State (10-4, 1-0)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts looks for its seventh straight conference win against South Dakota State. Oral Roberts’ last Summit League loss came against the South Dakota Coyotes 86-84 on Feb. 20. South Dakota State is coming off an 89-57 win at home over Kansas City in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: South Dakota State’s Baylor Scheierman has averaged 13.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and four assists while Noah Freidel has put up 18 points. For the Golden Eagles, Max Abmas has averaged 21.3 points while DeShang Weaver has put up 11 points and 4.2 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Abmas has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Oral Roberts field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 34 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: South Dakota State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 95.2 points while giving up 65.8.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Jackrabbits have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Golden Eagles. South Dakota State has 35 assists on 78 field goals (44.9 percent) across its past three outings while Oral Roberts has assists on 30 of 82 field goals (36.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oral Roberts offense has scored 81.1 points per game this season, ranking the Golden Eagles 25th among Division I teams. The South Dakota State defense has allowed 75.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 239th overall).

