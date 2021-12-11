CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Olivari leads Rice past…

Olivari leads Rice past Houston Baptist 88-73

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 10:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Quincy Olivari had a season-high 27 points as Rice topped Houston Baptist 88-73 on Saturday night. Carl Pierre added 21 points for the Owls.

Rice (6-4) scored 51 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Jade Tse had 14 points for the Huskies (3-6). Sam Hofman added 12 points. Zach Iyeyemi had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

Congressional auditors point to challenges ahead for Pentagon’s CMMC program

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up