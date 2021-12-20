Oklahoma St. faces tough test vs No. 8 USC

No. 8 Southern California (12-0) vs. Oklahoma State (7-4) Paycom Center, Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

No. 8 Southern California (12-0) vs. Oklahoma State (7-4)

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Southern California presents a tough challenge for Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Southern California has moved up to No. 8 in the latest AP rankings following wins over UC Irvine and Georgia Tech last week.

LEADING THE WAY: Oklahoma State’s Avery Anderson III has averaged 12.5 points and 2.1 steals while Bryce Williams has put up 9.8 points. For the Trojans, Isaiah Mobley has averaged 15 points and 9.6 rebounds while Chevez Goodwin has put up 13.2 points and 7.1 rebounds.MIGHTY MOBLEY: Mobley has connected on 42.6 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also converted 59.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: Oklahoma State is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Cowboys are 2-4 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Trojans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cowboys. Oklahoma State has an assist on 36 of 81 field goals (44.4 percent) across its previous three matchups while Southern California has assists on 42 of 77 field goals (54.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Oklahoma State defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.2 percent of all possessions, the 14th-best rate among Division I teams. Southern California has a forced-turnover percentage of only 14.7 percent through 12 games (ranking the Trojans 349th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.