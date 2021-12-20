CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavaz vaccine OK'd in EU | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Okafor, SLU visit Iowa

Okafor, SLU visit Iowa

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Southeastern Louisiana (4-8) vs. Iowa (8-3)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Gus Okafor and Southeastern Louisiana will face Keegan Murray and Iowa. The junior Okafor is averaging 8.4 points over the last five games. Keegan Murray, a sophomore, has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.2 over his last five games.

STEPPING UP: The powerful Keegan Murray is putting up 21.4 points and 7.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Hawkeyes. Kris Murray has complemented Keegan Murray and is putting up 10.1 points and five rebounds per game. The Lions are led by Okafor, who is averaging 12.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Keon Clergeot has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Southeastern Louisiana field goals over the last five games. Clergeot has accounted for 24 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Southeastern Louisiana is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 71.

COLD SPELL: Southeastern Louisiana has scored 60 points per game and allowed 78.3 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa offense has scored 87.1 points per game this season, ranking the Hawkeyes fourth among Division 1 teams. The Southeastern Louisiana defense has allowed 74.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 231st).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up