Okafor, SLU visit Iowa

Southeastern Louisiana (4-8) vs. Iowa (8-3) Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will…

Southeastern Louisiana (4-8) vs. Iowa (8-3)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Gus Okafor and Southeastern Louisiana will face Keegan Murray and Iowa. The junior Okafor is averaging 8.4 points over the last five games. Keegan Murray, a sophomore, has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.2 over his last five games.

STEPPING UP: The powerful Keegan Murray is putting up 21.4 points and 7.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Hawkeyes. Kris Murray has complemented Keegan Murray and is putting up 10.1 points and five rebounds per game. The Lions are led by Okafor, who is averaging 12.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Keon Clergeot has made or assisted on 40 percent of all Southeastern Louisiana field goals over the last five games. Clergeot has accounted for 24 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Southeastern Louisiana is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 71.

COLD SPELL: Southeastern Louisiana has scored 60 points per game and allowed 78.3 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Iowa offense has scored 87.1 points per game this season, ranking the Hawkeyes fourth among Division 1 teams. The Southeastern Louisiana defense has allowed 74.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 231st).

