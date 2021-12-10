CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More COVID-19 test kits head to Fairfax Co. libraries | Pfizer: booster offers protection against omicron | Pandemic causes drop in Md. school-readiness rates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Ohams carries Fordham past Long Island University 73-57

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 12:17 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Chuba Ohams tied his career high with 20 points plus 11 rebounds as Fordham topped Long Island University 73-57 on Thursday night.

Ohams hit 9 of 12 shots.

Antonio Daye Jr. had 17 points for Fordham (7-4). Darius Quisenberry added 14 points. Kyle Rose had 10 points.

Isaac Kante had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Sharks (1-7). Eral Penn added 13 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

