CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Ognacevic leads Lipscomb over…

Ognacevic leads Lipscomb over Tennessee Wesleyan 98-64

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 7:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic had a career-high 35 points as Lipscomb easily defeated Tennessee Wesleyan 98-64 on Sunday.

Ognacevic made 12 of 15 shots.

Tommy Murr had 20 points for Lipscomb (6-7), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Trae Benham added 14 points and six rebounds. Will Pruitt had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Lipscomb posted a season-high 25 assists.

Lipscomb totaled 53 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

Bryant Bernard had 14 points for the Bulldogs. Ray Tyler added 12 points. Djimon Wilson had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

CISA updates marching orders for agencies on critical 'Log4j' vulnerability

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

Smithsonian worried about climate change impact on buildings, artifact storage

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up