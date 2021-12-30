Ognacevic carries Lipscomb over Alabama A&M 66-63

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Johnson hit six of Lipscomb’s eight straight free throws in the final minutes as the…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Johnson hit six of Lipscomb’s eight straight free throws in the final minutes as the Bison held off Alabama A&M, 66-63 on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs took the lead twice in the final 2:36, the last time on a Garrett Hicks layup with 1:24 left, but Lipscomb’s Quincy Clark put the game away with two free throws with :17 left.

Jacob Ognacevic registered 16 points and eight rebounds for Lipscomb (7-8). Johnson was 6-of-7 from the line and finished with 12 points. Will Pruitt added 11 points and seven rebounds. Ahsan Asadullah had three assists.

Garrett Hicks had 19 points for the Bulldogs (1-9), who have now lost nine straight games. EJ Williams added 16 points. Jalen Johnson had 10 points.

