CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Odukale scores 28 points…

Odukale scores 28 points in Pitt’s 64-55 victory

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 4:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Femi Odukale scored 17 of his career-high-tying 28 points in the second half when Pittsburgh pulled way to beat Jacksonville 64-55 on Tuesday.

Odukale was 9-of-13 shooting with a personal-best five 3-pointers. Mouhamadou Gueye added 15 points — 10 in the second half — and had 12 rebounds plus four blocks for his first double-double this season. Jamarius Burton scored 12 points.

Kevion Nolan scored 22 points with a career-high six 3-pointers against a Pitt team that had held its last five opponents to under six makes from the arc per game.

Nolan hit a pair of 3-pointers early in the second half when the Dolphins (7-4) had their only leads. Odukale and Gueye responded by combining for all but two points in a 20-3 run and the Panthers went in front by 15 with eight minutes remaining. The lead stayed in double figures until Jacksonville got within eight with 23 seconds left.

Burton hit a jumper in the opening minute and Pitt (5-7) led the entire half but saw a 10-point lead cut to two, 26-24, by halftime after Nolan scored eight points in the final 10 minutes.

Pitt, coming off a dramatic 59-57 win over St. John’s in Madison Square Garden, welcomed the comfortable latter minutes of this win after its five previous games were each decided by four points or fewer with the Panthers going 2-3.

The loss snapped the Dolphins’ three-game win streak.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD's new rules on extremism still don't have enough punch, lawmaker says

Oracle buys medical records company behind VA's EHR modernization for $28B

Biden seeks a higher standard for federal customer experience. How well is it already working?

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up