Oakland pays visit to BG

Oakland (7-2) vs. Bowling Green (4-4)

Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Bowling Green both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams are coming off of road victories in their last game. Bowling Green earned a 78-70 win over Duquesne on Wednesday, while Oakland won easily 78-45 at IUPUI on Saturday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Bowling Green’s Daeqwon Plowden has averaged 15 points and 7.1 rebounds while Joe Reece has put up 10.6 points and 7.3 rebounds. For the Golden Grizzlies, Jamal Cain has averaged 21.4 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals while Jalen Moore has put up 13.2 points and 6.9 assists.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Moore has accounted for 45 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last five games. Moore has 20 field goals and 39 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Golden Grizzlies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Falcons. Bowling Green has an assist on 32 of 74 field goals (43.2 percent) across its past three matchups while Oakland has assists on 39 of 75 field goals (52 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green is rated second in the MAC with an average of 75 possessions per game.

