NW State squares off against Southwestern Adventist

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 6:30 AM

Southwestern Adventist vs. Northwestern State (2-9)

Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern State Demons are set to battle the Knights of NAIA school Southwestern Adventist. Northwestern State lost 89-49 to LSU in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Kendal Coleman has averaged 15.9 points and 8.1 rebounds this year for Northwestern State. Cedric Garrett is also a key contributor, with 7.8 points per game.MIGHTY MILES: In one appearances this season, Southwestern Adventist’s Miles Meredith has shot 70 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Northwestern State went 0-10 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last year. The Demons offense put up 66.6 points per matchup in those 10 games.

