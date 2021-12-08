CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Nunn scores 20 to lead VCU past Jacksonville State 66-52

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 9:46 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jayden Nunn had 20 points as VCU topped Jacksonville State 66-52 on Wednesday night.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. had 13 points and six steals for VCU (5-4). KeShawn Curry added 10 points. Levi Stockard III had eight rebounds.

Jalen Gibbs had 12 points for the Gamecocks (3-5). Jay Pal added 11 points.

