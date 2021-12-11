CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Nunge scores 31 to lift Xavier past Cincinnati 83-63

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 11:19 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jack Nunge had a career-high 31 points plus 15 rebounds as Xavier easily defeated Cincinnati 83-63 on Saturday night.

Paul Scruggs had 14 points for Xavier (9-1), which won its fifth straight game. Adam Kunkel added 12 points.

Cincinnati scored 27 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

John Newman III had 14 points for the Bearcats (7-3). David DeJulius added 12 points. Jeremiah Davenport had 11 points.

