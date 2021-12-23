CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Washington National Cathedral reduces holiday service capacity | Fairfax Co.'s new contact tracing plan | COVID-19 cases growing in Congress | Latest DC region trends
Northern Iowa faces Wyoming in Diamond Head Classic

The Associated Press

December 23, 2021, 6:31 AM

Northern Iowa (4-6) vs. Wyoming (9-2)

Diamond Head Classic , SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa and Wyoming are set to square off in the Diamond Head Classic. Wyoming lost 66-63 to Stanford in its most recent game, while Northern Iowa fell 76-74 against Liberty in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: Wyoming’s Graham Ike has averaged 20.1 points and 8.7 rebounds while Hunter Maldonado has put up 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists. For the Panthers, AJ Green has averaged 18.1 points while Nate Heise has put up 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Maldonado has directly created 41 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last three games. Maldonado has 13 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Wyoming is a perfect 9-0 when it scores at least 68 points. The Cowboys are 0-2 when scoring any fewer than that.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Panthers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cowboys. Wyoming has 32 assists on 73 field goals (43.8 percent) over its past three outings while Northern Iowa has assists on 38 of 73 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wyoming offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.9 percent of its possessions, which is the eighth-lowest rate in the country. The Northern Iowa defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15 percent of all possessions (ranked 342nd among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

