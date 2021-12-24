Northern Iowa faces Hawaii in Diamond Head Classic

Northern Iowa (4-7) vs. Hawaii (4-5) Diamond Head Classic , SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Northern Iowa (4-7) vs. Hawaii (4-5)

Diamond Head Classic , SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa is taking on Hawaii in the Diamond Head Classic. Hawaii lost 76-69 to South Florida in its most recent game, while Northern Iowa came up short in a 71-69 game against Wyoming in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Hawaii’s Noel Coleman has averaged 18 points while Jerome Desrosiers has put up 10.4 points and 7.3 rebounds. For the Panthers, AJ Green has averaged 16.9 points while Nate Heise has put up 10.9 points and 5.1 rebounds.ACCURATE AJ: Green has connected on 36.3 percent of the 91 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 39 over his last five games. He’s also converted 82.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Rainbow Warriors have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Panthers. Hawaii has an assist on 44 of 74 field goals (59.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Northern Iowa has assists on 34 of 76 field goals (44.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hawaii is ranked second among Big West teams with an average of 74.9 points per game.

