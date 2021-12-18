CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
North Alabama tops Southeastern Baptist 106-40

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 5:51 PM

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Omar Figueroa had a season-high 23 points as North Alabama romped past Southeastern Baptist 106-40 on Saturday.

Figueroa shot 5 for 7 on 3-pointers. He added six rebounds. Will Soucie had 12 points and eight rebounds for North Alabama (7-4), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Isaac Chatman added 10 points. Damian Forrest had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The 106 points were a season best for North Alabama.

Keanon Peoples had eight points for the Chargers.

