North Alabama squares off against Carver College

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 3:31 PM

Carver College vs. North Alabama (4-3)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Alabama Lions will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. North Alabama is coming off a 72-58 home win over Mississippi Valley State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jamari Blackmon has averaged 10.1 points to lead the charge for the Lions. Daniel Ortiz has complemented Blackmon and is averaging 10.1 points per game.DOMINANT DYLLON: Dyllon Scott has connected on 50 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

PREVIOUSLY: North Alabama put up 107 and came away with a 67-point win over Carver College when these two teams faced each other last year.

DID YOU KNOW: North Alabama went 0-2 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Lions scored 54.5 points per contest across those two games.

