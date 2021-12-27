North Alabama faces tough test vs No. 4 Gonzaga

North Alabama (7-5) vs. No. 4 Gonzaga (10-2) McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

North Alabama (7-5) vs. No. 4 Gonzaga (10-2)

McCarthey Athletic Center, Spokane, Washington; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Gonzaga presents a tough challenge for North Alabama. North Alabama has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Gonzaga remains No. 4 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Northern Arizona last week.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Lions are led by Daniel Ortiz and C.J. Brim. Ortiz is averaging 10.6 points while Brim is accounting for nine points per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren, who have combined to score 30.4 points per outing.DOMINANT DANIEL: Ortiz has connected on 46.8 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Gonzaga has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 85.4 points while giving up 57.6.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Lions have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Gonzaga has 47 assists on 87 field goals (54 percent) across its past three contests while North Alabama has assists on 48 of 82 field goals (58.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive North Alabama defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.2 percent of all possessions, the 12th-best rate in the country. Gonzaga has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18 percent through 12 games (ranking the Bulldogs 255th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.