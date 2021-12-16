CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC talks about how to stop spread | Safest activities for vaccinated kids | 3 Prince George's schools close | Area vaccination numbers
North Alabama faces Southeastern Baptist

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 3:30 PM

Southeastern Baptist vs. North Alabama (6-4)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Alabama Lions will be taking on the Chargers of NAIA school Southeastern Baptist. North Alabama lost 70-44 to Auburn in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Daniel Ortiz has averaged 11.7 points this year for North Alabama. Jamari Blackmon has complemented Ortiz with 9.2 points per game.DOMINANT DANIEL: Ortiz has connected on 48.8 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: North Alabama went 0-2 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Lions offense scored 54.5 points per matchup across those two contests.

