CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » North Alabama beats Mississippi…

North Alabama beats Mississippi Valley St. 72-58

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 12:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Payton Youngblood posted 13 points as North Alabama topped Mississippi Valley State 72-58 on Wednesday night.

Pape Momar Cisse had 12 points for North Alabama (4-3). Jamari Blackmon added 10 points. Daniel Ortiz had seven rebounds.

Caleb Hunter had 15 points for the Delta Devils (0-5). Robert Carpenter added 14 points. Kadar Waller had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senators see room in FedRAMP bill to address supply chain security threats

VA resuming EHR deployments in March, restructuring management of massive project

GOP risks government shutdown to fight Biden vaccine mandate

Court orders halt to federal contractor vaccine mandate in 3 states

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up