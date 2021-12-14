CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Norman lifts North Dakota over North Central (MN) 110-65

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 11:05 PM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Matt Norman had a season-high 23 points as North Dakota rolled past North Central (MN) 110-65 on Tuesday night.

Brendan Howard had 18 points for North Dakota (4-8). Brian Matthews added 17 points. Ethan Igbanugo had 15 points.

It was the first time this season North Dakota scored at least 100 points.

North Dakota registered season highs with 17 3-pointers and 24 assists.

North Dakota dominated the first half and led 59-22 at halftime. The Fighting Hawks’ 59 first-half points were a season high for the team.

Seth Fuqua had 17 points for the Rams. Tanner Holtman added 11 points.

