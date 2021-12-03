CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Children given expired COVID-19 vaccines | Omicron variant found in multiple US states | DC issues new mask advisory | Latest local COVID-19 stats
No. 5 UCLA at Washington canceled due to COVID-19 issues

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 8:12 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — No. 5 UCLA’s game at Washington on Sunday has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Huskies’ program.

The game won’t be rescheduled and it will count as a Pac-12 victory for the Bruins. That’s because of the league’s rule for games impacted by COVID-19, which says that if two schools can’t agree on a date to reschedule, then the team dealing with the coronavirus outbreak will forfeit the game. Although the teams’ conference records will reflect the forfeit, it won’t be included by the NCAA in their overall records.

The Huskies were previously forced to postpone their game scheduled for Thursday at Arizona.

The cancellation means UCLA won’t play again until Dec. 11 at Marquette. The Bruins last played Wednesday, beating Colorado at home in their Pac-12 opener.

Washington’s next scheduled game is Dec. 12 at No. 3 Gonzaga.

