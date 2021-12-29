No. 4 Gonzaga looks to extend streak vs San Diego

No. 4 Gonzaga (11-2, 0-0) vs. San Diego (7-6, 0-0) Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

No. 4 Gonzaga (11-2, 0-0) vs. San Diego (7-6, 0-0)

Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Gonzaga looks for its 15th straight win in the head-to-head series over San Diego. Gonzaga has won by an average of 27 points in its last 14 wins over the Toreros. San Diego’s last win in the series came on Feb. 22, 2014, a 69-66 win.

STEPPING UP: Marcellus Earlington is averaging 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Toreros. Complementing Earlington is Terrell Brown, who is putting up 8.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and three blocks per game. The Bulldogs have been led by Drew Timme, who is averaging 16.7 points and six rebounds.MIGHTY MARCELLUS: Earlington has connected on 43.4 percent of the 53 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 64.5 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Gonzaga is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 74 points or fewer. The Bulldogs are 0-2 when opponents score more than 74.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Toreros. San Diego has 31 assists on 81 field goals (38.3 percent) across its past three contests while Gonzaga has assists on 47 of 91 field goals (51.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Gonzaga offense has scored 85.6 points per game, the seventh-highest figure in Division I. San Diego has only averaged 66.5 points per game, which ranks 227th nationally.

