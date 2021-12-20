No. 25 Texas Tech goes up against EWU

Eastern Washington (6-5) vs. No. 25 Texas Tech (8-2) United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Washington (6-5) vs. No. 25 Texas Tech (8-2)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Texas Tech hosts Eastern Washington in a non-conference matchup. Eastern Washington easily beat Multnomah by 39 at home on Wednesday, while Texas Tech fell to Gonzaga in Phoenix on Saturday, 69-55.

SENIOR STUDS: Texas Tech has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kevin McCullar, Bryson Williams, Davion Warren, Kevin Obanor and Adonis Arms have combined to account for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Red Raiders points over the last five games.ACCURATE ACLIESE III: Linton Acliese III has connected on 33.3 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 80.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Texas Tech has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 86.8 points while giving up 57.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Red Raiders. Texas Tech has 32 assists on 68 field goals (47.1 percent) across its past three outings while Eastern Washington has assists on 54 of 83 field goals (65.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Tech is ranked third among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 41.4 percent. The Red Raiders have averaged 14.5 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.