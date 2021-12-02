CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » No. 25 Seton Hall…

No. 25 Seton Hall takes on Nyack

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 12:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Nyack vs. No. 25 Seton Hall (6-1)

Walsh Gymnasium, South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 25 Seton Hall Pirates are set to battle the Warriors of Division II Nyack. Seton Hall is coming off an 85-63 home win against Wagner in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Seton Hall’s Jared Rhoden, Alexis Yetna and Bryce Aiken have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 50 percent of all Pirates scoring over the last five games.JARED HAS A JUMPER: Through seven games, Seton Hall’s Jared Rhoden has connected on 29.6 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 88.1 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Seton Hall went 3-3 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Pirates scored 77.5 points per matchup across those six contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Nearly all TSP funds take a dip in November after a promising October

Navy has less vaccinated sailors than previously reported, but still over 97%

New House bill attempts to reinvigorate underperforming federal internship program

GAO sustains first of 23 protests of CIO-SP4 solicitation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up