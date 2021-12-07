No. 24 BYU looks to extend streak vs Utah State

Utah State (6-2) vs. No. 24 Brigham Young (7-1) Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Utah State (6-2) vs. No. 24 Brigham Young (7-1)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Brigham Young looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Utah State. In its last nine wins against the Aggies, Brigham Young has won by an average of 9 points. Utah State’s last win in the series came on Dec. 2, 2009, a 71-61 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Brigham Young’s Alex Barcello has averaged 18.6 points while Te’Jon Lucas has put up 11.9 points and 4.6 assists. For the Aggies, Justin Bean has averaged 22.5 points, 12.6 rebounds and two steals while Brandon Horvath has put up 13.3 points and 4.4 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Lucas has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Brigham Young field goals over the last three games. Lucas has 20 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Brigham Young has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 78.3 points while giving up 61.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Aggies have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Cougars. Brigham Young has 37 assists on 80 field goals (46.3 percent) over its previous three contests while Utah State has assists on 63 of 86 field goals (73.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Brigham Young has committed a turnover on just 15.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all WCC teams. The Cougars have turned the ball over only 10.6 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.