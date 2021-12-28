No. 22 Nova looks to extend streak vs Temple

Temple (7-5) vs. No. 22 Villanova (8-4) Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Villanova…

Temple (7-5) vs. No. 22 Villanova (8-4)

Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Villanova looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Temple. In its last seven wins against the Owls, Villanova has won by an average of 18 points. Temple’s last win in the series came on Dec. 5, 2012, a 76-61 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Villanova’s Collin Gillespie has averaged 16.1 points while Justin Moore has put up 14.9 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Owls, Damian Dunn has averaged 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds while Jeremiah Williams has put up 9.2 points and 4.7 assists.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Williams has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Temple field goals over the last three games. Williams has accounted for 12 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SUCCESS AT 72: Temple is a perfect 7-0 when scoring at least 72 points and 0-5 when scoring 71 points or fewer.

STREAK STATS: Villanova has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 85.8 points while giving up 60.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Villanova offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.6 percent of its possessions, which is the seventh-best rate in the country. The Temple defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 293rd among Division I teams).

