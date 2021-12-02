CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
No. 22 Michigan State faces off against Toledo

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 5:31 PM

Toledo (6-1) vs. No. 22 Michigan State (6-2)

Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Michigan State hosts Toledo in a non-conference matchup. Each team is coming off of a home victory in their last game. Michigan State earned a 73-64 win over Louisville on Wednesday, while Toledo won easily 106-36 over Northwestern Ohio on Monday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Michigan State’s Marcus Bingham Jr. has averaged 10.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.4 blocks while Gabe Brown has put up 13 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Rockets, Ryan Rollins has averaged 20 points and five rebounds while JT Shumate has put up 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds.ROCK-SOLID RYAN: Rollins has connected on 33.3 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 22 over the last five games. He’s also made 78.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Toledo’s Shumate has attempted 27 3-pointers and connected on 51.9 percent of them, and is 5 for 10 over his last three games.

STREAK SCORING: Michigan State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 56.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo has attempted the second-most free throws among all MAC teams. The Rockets have averaged 21 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

