CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » No. 22 LSU women…

No. 22 LSU women swamp Bradley 77-51

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 3:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alexis Morris scored 17 points, Faustine Aifuwa had a double-double and No. 22 LSU rolled to its eighth-straight win, 77-51 over Bradley on Saturday.

Aifuwa had 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Tigers (9-1), who were just 1 of 14 from 3-point range but shot 31 of 58 inside the arc.

Jailin Cheery scored 12 points and Ryann Payne 10 while Autumn Newby grabbed 10 rebounds as LSU dominated the boards 53-36.

Caroline Waite scored 14 points to lead the Braves (3-5), who lost three starters from last year’s team that was the first in school history to make the NCAA Tournament.

Bradley missed its first three shots, had six turnovers and fell behind 13-0.

That was indicative of the way the game would go as LSU scored the last eight points of the first quarter to lead 28-10 and ran that run to 20 for a 40-10 lead midway through the second quarter.

It was 47-16 at the half as Bradley was 2 of 13 from 3-point range (15%) and 6 of 29 overall (21%) and was outrebounded 34-18 with 17 turnovers.

The lead reached 39 late in the third quarter but the Braves outscored LSU 20-8 in the fourth quarter.

The game was scheduled on Wednesday, a day after New Orleans had to cancel with LSU due to health and safety protocols.

LSU plays at the West Palm Beach Invitational, facing Clemson on Monday and Texas Tech on Tuesday.

_____

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

USPS keeps 'extraordinary measures' for mail-in ballots in place through 2028 under lawsuit settlement

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up