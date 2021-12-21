CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » No. 21 LSU women…

No. 21 LSU women win 10th straight, top Texas Tech 74-60

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 5:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Khayla Pointer had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and No. 21 LSU beat short-handed Texas Tech 74-60 for its 10th straight victory on Tuesday in the West Palm Beach Invitational.

LSU scored 12 of the first 14 points of the game, led 39-26 at the break and never trailed. Pointer reached the 1,500-point club in the first half.

Jailin Cherry added 16 points, Alexis Morris had 13, Autumn Newby 12 and Faustine Aifuwa 10 for LSU (11-1), which only won nine games last season before the arrival of coach Kim Mulkey. Newby also grabbed 12 rebounds for her first double-double with LSU and Ryann Payne was the only Tiger reserve to score, finishing with four points.

LSU outrebounded Texas Tech 46-31, leading to a 16-6 advantage in second-chance points.

Texas Tech was without All-American Vivian Gray, who did not travel with the Lady Raiders to Florida for an undisclosed reason. She’s averaging 17 points per game.

Rhyle McKinney scored 14 points, Bre’Amber Scott added 12 and Lexy Hightower had 10 for Texas Tech (7-4).

LSU plays Samford on Monday, followed by No. 13 Georgia on Dec. 30. Texas Tech hosts Incarnate Word on Dec. 29.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden seeks a higher standard for federal customer experience. How well is it already working?

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

OMB seeking feedback on first-ever PMA learning agenda

Agencies set tentative reentry dates for managers and senior executives in January

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up