No. 21 LSU women win 10th straight, top Texas Tech 74-60

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Khayla Pointer had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and No. 21 LSU beat short-handed Texas Tech 74-60 for its 10th straight victory on Tuesday in the West Palm Beach Invitational.

LSU scored 12 of the first 14 points of the game, led 39-26 at the break and never trailed. Pointer reached the 1,500-point club in the first half.

Jailin Cherry added 16 points, Alexis Morris had 13, Autumn Newby 12 and Faustine Aifuwa 10 for LSU (11-1), which only won nine games last season before the arrival of coach Kim Mulkey. Newby also grabbed 12 rebounds for her first double-double with LSU and Ryann Payne was the only Tiger reserve to score, finishing with four points.

LSU outrebounded Texas Tech 46-31, leading to a 16-6 advantage in second-chance points.

Texas Tech was without All-American Vivian Gray, who did not travel with the Lady Raiders to Florida for an undisclosed reason. She’s averaging 17 points per game.

Rhyle McKinney scored 14 points, Bre’Amber Scott added 12 and Lexy Hightower had 10 for Texas Tech (7-4).

LSU plays Samford on Monday, followed by No. 13 Georgia on Dec. 30. Texas Tech hosts Incarnate Word on Dec. 29.

