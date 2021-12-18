No. 2 Duke faces Elon

Elon (3-8) vs. No. 2 Duke (9-1) Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Elon (3-8) vs. No. 2 Duke (9-1)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Duke hosts Elon in a non-conference matchup. Both teams earned home victories in their last game. Duke earned a 92-67 win over App State on Thursday, while Elon won 63-61 over Winthrop on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERS: The Phoenix are led by Darius Burford and Torrence Watson. Burford has averaged 11.5 points and 4.4 rebounds while Watson has put up 12.2 points per game. The Blue Devils have been led by Wendell Moore Jr. and Paolo Banchero, who are averaging 17.4 and 17 points, respectively.DOMINANT DARIUS: Burford has connected on 33.3 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 11 over the last five games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Elon is 0-8 when it allows at least 74 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

STREAK STATS: Elon has dropped its last three road games, scoring 61.7 points and allowing 76 points during those contests. Duke has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 90.1 points while giving up 61.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Duke offense has scored 86 points per game this season, ranking the Blue Devils seventh among Division 1 teams. The Elon defense has allowed 75.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 249th).

