No. 2 Baylor looks to knock off No. 6 Nova

No. 6 Villanova (7-2) vs. No. 2 Baylor (8-0) Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

No. 6 Villanova (7-2) vs. No. 2 Baylor (8-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Baylor goes for its fifth straight win over ranked opponents against No. 6 Villanova . Baylor’s last loss vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys 83-74 on March 12. Villanova is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak.

LEADING THE WAY: Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore have led the Wildcats. Gillespie is averaging 17.3 points while Moore is putting up 15.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by LJ Cryer and Kendall Brown. Cryer has averaged 15.4 points while Brown has put up 13.4 points per game.GIFTED GILLESPIE: Gillespie has connected on 44.7 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 27 over his last three games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Baylor has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 90.6 points while giving up 53.8.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bears. Baylor has an assist on 41 of 88 field goals (46.6 percent) across its past three contests while Villanova has assists on 38 of 79 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Baylor has held opposing teams to 56.4 points per game this season, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.