CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway | Self-report positive tests in DC | DC Health contractor reserves COVID-19 tests | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » No. 19 LSU women…

No. 19 LSU women win 11th straight, 83-47 over Samford

The Associated Press

December 27, 2021, 9:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jailin Cherry scored a career-high 22 points, Khayla Pointer had 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and No. 19 LSU beat Samford 83-47 on Monday night for its 11th straight victory.

LSU (12-1) is off to its best start since going 13-1 in the 2009-10 season.

LSU broke it open with a 23-5 second quarter as Samford only made one field goal in the frame. Cherry scored 16 points in the first half to help build a 42-14 lead. The Bulldogs were 5-for-32 shooting (15.6%), including 1 of 13 from distance, at halftime and finished at 27% overall.

Pointer, averaging 17.3 points per game, finished with her fourth double-double of the season for LSU. Ajae Petty added 12 points. The Tigers scored 23 points off of 16 Samford turnovers.

Sussy Ngulefac led Samford (4-9) with 18 points. Andrea Cournoyer, averaging 17.8 points, was just 4-of-21 shooting and finished with 11 points.

LSU’s SEC opener is scheduled to be against No. 13 Georgia on Thursday.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Once again in 2022, your actual federal pay raise depends a lot on where you work

Balfour Beatty Communities to pay millions in fines after pleading guilty to defrauding military

CISA advisory committee could “reframe” approach to network security

Blue Star Families will continue COVID education, support campaign into 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up