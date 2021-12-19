CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
No. 18 Georgia Tech opens ACC with 60-45 rout of Wake Forest

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 8:17 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Nerea Hermosa and Eylia Love scored 16 points each and No. 18 Georgia Tech opened ACC play with a 62-45 victory over Wake Forest on Sunday night.

Georgia Tech took the early lead and never looked back. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored seven points as Georgia Tech went ahead 9-2 and took a 15-9 lead after one quarter. The Yellow Jackets led 29-17 at halftime as Wake Forest made only five field goals in the first half while shooting 18%.

Georgia Tech also controlled the third quarter, outscoring the Demon Deacons 22-12 to take a 51-29 lead into the fourth.

Georgia Tech shut down Wake Forest sophomore Jewel Spear, the leading scorer in the conference at 22.5 points per game. Spear made only 4 of 12 shots and finished with nine points. The rest of the Demon Deacons struggled too, as Wake Forest finished at 33% from the field.

Digna Strautmane had 12 points and seven rebounds for Georgia Tech (9-2). Lorela Cubaj had 12 rebounds, six assists and four points. Lahtinen finished with nine points.

Elise Williams led Wake Forest (10-2) with 10 points.

