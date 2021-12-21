No. 17 Georgia Tech women use big 3rd quarter to beat BU

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Eylia Love scored a career-high 19 points, Lorela Cubaj had 12 points, 14 rebounds and five…

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Eylia Love scored a career-high 19 points, Lorela Cubaj had 12 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, and No. 17 Georgia Tech used a 27-6 third quarter to beat Boston University 78-49 on Tuesday for its fifth straight victory.

Love, coming off a career-high 16 points against Wake Forest, had 10 points in the first half and scored the first five points of the second half during Georgia Tech’s 12-0 run for a 50-22 lead.

Georgia Tech made 12 of its first 15 shots to start the second half, including 3 of 4 from distance, to build a 41-point lead after a 27-2 run. BU was just 1 of 17 in the opening nine minutes of the third quarter.

Lotta-Maj Lahtinen added nine points with six assists for Georgia Tech (10-2), which plays at Pittsburgh on Dec. 30.

BU (4-7) was trying to get its second win over an ACC opponent this season after beating Boston College 69-65 on Nov. 17.

BU went without a field goal for seven-plus minutes in the first half as Georgia Tech built a 37-17 lead after a 17-2 run. The Terriers shot just 29.2% from the field, including 0 of 7 from 3-point range, in the first half. BU’s shooting percentage was at 19.5 entering the fourth quarter. The Terriers made their first 3-pointer with 2:42 left in the game, on 14 attempts.

Emily Esposito and Caitlin Weimar each scored 10 points for BU.

It was the first meeting in women’s basketball between Georgia Tech and BU. The Terriers hadn’t played a ranked opponent since Dec. 3, 2015.

