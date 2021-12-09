CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More COVID-19 test kits head to Fairfax Co. libraries | Pfizer: booster offers protection against omicron | Pandemic causes drop in Md. school-readiness rates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » No. 13 Michigan women…

No. 13 Michigan women roll in Big Ten opener, beat Wisconsin

The Associated Press

December 9, 2021, 11:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 21 points to lead five in double figures as No. 13 Michigan won its Big Ten opener with a 93-81 victory over Wisconsin on Thursday night.

Michigan (9-1, 1-0) has won 11 straight against Wisconsin (2-8, 0-2).

Danielle Rauch had 18 points for the Wolverines, who shot 52% (35 of 67) from the floor. Emily Kiser added 17 points, Leigha Brown had 13 and Maddie Nolan 11. Rauch and Nolan each had three of the Wolverines’ seven three-pointers.

Michigan opened on a 15-5 run, never trailed and led by double-digits for most of the game.

Julie Pospisilova scored 21 points for Wisconsin. Krystyna Ellew added 18 points and Sydney Hilliard had 16. The Badgers shot 50% overall from the floor but gave up 18 points from 15 turnovers.

Nolan’s 3-pointer stretched Michigan’s lead to 89-73 with 2:06 remaining. Wisconsin scored the next eight points to cut the deficit to 89-81, their closest margin since early in the third quarter.

Michigan hosts Minnesota on Sunday before playing fifth-ranked Baylor in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase on Dec. 29. Wisconsin faces Green Bay at home on Sunday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NDAA has big changes for personnel, even though some blockbuster provisions are changed

Federal employees score new bereavement leave benefits in 2022 NDAA

Pentagon to reshuffle leadership roles for AI, data, digital services

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up