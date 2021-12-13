No. 13 Auburn meets North Alabama

North Alabama (6-3) vs. No. 13 Auburn (8-1) Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13…

North Alabama (6-3) vs. No. 13 Auburn (8-1)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Auburn hosts North Alabama in a non-conference matchup. Both teams earned victories in their last game. Auburn earned a 99-68 win in Atlanta over Nebraska on Saturday, while North Alabama won 56-45 at home against Alabama A&M on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jabari Smith has averaged 17.3 points and 6.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Tigers. Complementing Smith is K.D. Johnson, who is putting up 15.1 points and 2.4 steals per game. The Lions have been led by Daniel Ortiz, who is averaging 11.7 points.DOMINANT DANIEL: Ortiz has connected on 56.3 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: North Alabama is a perfect 5-0 when at least three of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 1-3 when fewer than three Lions players score in double-figures.

STREAK STATS: Auburn has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 85.3 points while giving up 62.8.

TOUGH DEFENSE: North Alabama has held opposing teams to 36.1 percent shooting from the field this year, the sixth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their five-game winning streak, the Lions have held opposing shooters to 33.9 percent.

