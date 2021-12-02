No. 12 BYU meets Missouri St.

No. 12 Brigham Young (6-1) vs. Missouri State (4-3) JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

No. 12 Brigham Young (6-1) vs. Missouri State (4-3)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Brigham Young visits Missouri State in a non-conference matchup. Both programs are coming off of road losses this past Wednesday. Missouri State lost 79-74 in overtime to Illinois State, while Brigham Young came up short in a 72-65 overtime game at Utah Valley.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Missouri State’s Gaige Prim has averaged 20 points and 10.6 rebounds while Isiaih Mosley has put up 18.3 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Cougars, Alex Barcello has averaged 18.3 points while Te’Jon Lucas has put up 11.1 points and five assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Lucas has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Brigham Young field goals over the last three games. Lucas has accounted for 20 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cougars have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bears. Missouri State has an assist on 43 of 85 field goals (50.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Brigham Young has assists on 48 of 81 field goals (59.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State is rated second among MVC teams with an average of 80.4 points per game.

