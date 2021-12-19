CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Tsunami' coming for unvaccinated | Hospitals struggle as beds fill | Long lines at testing clinics | Latest DC region trends
No. 11 Iowa State beats SE Louisiana to improve to 11-0

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 5:29 PM

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Caleb Grill scored 20 points, Izaiah Brockington added 17 and No. 11 Iowa State beat Southeastern Louisiana 77-54 on Sunday to improve to 11-0.

Grill was 7 of 11 from the field, making 6 of 10 from 3-point range. The last time Iowa State won its first 11 games was the 2013-14 season, when the Cyclones went 14-0.

Gus Okafor led the Lions (4-8) with 13 points and and had eight rebounds.

NO. 17 TEXAS 60, STANFORD 53

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Andrew Jones scored 13 points and Texas beat Stanford in the Pac 12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge.

The Longhorns (8-2) used a 13-0 second-half run to pull away. Timmy Allen and Dylan Disu each added 11 points.

Harrison Ingram had 15 points and seven rebounds for Stanford (6-4).

