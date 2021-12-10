No. 10 Kentucky takes on ND

No. 10 Kentucky (7-1) vs. Notre Dame (3-4) Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Saturday, 5:15 p.m.…

No. 10 Kentucky (7-1) vs. Notre Dame (3-4)

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Kentucky visits Notre Dame in a non-conference matchup. Kentucky beat Southern by 12 at home on Tuesday, while Notre Dame fell to Boston College on the road last week, 73-57.

LEADING THE WAY: Oscar Tshiebwe is averaging 15.3 points and 15.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Wildcats. TyTy Washington Jr. is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 14.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Fighting Irish have been led by Dane Goodwin, who is averaging 14.3 points and 5.4 rebounds.DOMINANT DANE: Goodwin has connected on 41.7 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 93.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Irish. Notre Dame has an assist on 38 of 68 field goals (55.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Kentucky has assists on 57 of 96 field goals (59.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Kentucky is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 48.2 percent. The Wildcats have averaged 16.8 offensive boards per game and 18.3 per game over their last three games.

