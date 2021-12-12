No. 1 South Carolina women outlast No. 8 Maryland 66-59

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 20 points, including the go-ahead layup with 5:13 to play, as No. 1…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 20 points, including the go-ahead layup with 5:13 to play, as No. 1 South Carolina outlasted No. 8 Maryland 66-59 on Sunday for its fourth victory over a top-10 opponent this season.

Aliyah Boston added 16 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocked shots for the Gamecocks, who improved to 10-0 for the first time in six seasons.

Maryland (9-3) overcame a 53-47 deficit in the fourth quarter with eight straight points closed by Faith Masonius’ basket.

That’s when Cooke turned things around, tying the game with a pair of foul shots. On the next possession, Cooke stole the ball from Ashley Owusu and streaked out for the layup.

The Terrapins closed within 61-59 on Angel Reese’s three-point play with 2:04 remaining, but South Carolina held them scoreless the rest of the way.

Reese had 20 points to lead the Terrapins, who sere seeking their first win over a No. 1 team since topping North Carolina in 2006.

NO. 2 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 101, SAINT MARY’S 73

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane had 15 points and nine rebounds as North Carolina State won its 10th straight game.

Cunane scored nine points during an early 18-0 run that put the Wolfpack (10-1) in control.

Kayla Jones added 13 points, Jakia Brown-Turner had 11 points and six rebounds for N.C. State. Aziaha James tallied 11 points, five rebounds and two steals.

Jade Kirisome led Saint Mary’s (5-4) with 17 points.

NO. 4 STANFORD 91, PACIFIC 62

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink scored a career-high 25 points to go with 11 rebounds and four blocked shots, and Stanford ran away from Pacific.

Lexie Hull added 16 points and three blocks for the Cardinal (6-2). She scored nine during Stanford’s 25-point third quarter.

Dynamic freshman guard Anaya James scored 18 points and Sam Ashby added 11 points for Pacific (2-7).

NO. 6 ARIZONA 77, NEW MEXICO 60

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Freshman Madi Conner came off the bench to score a career-high 15 points and Arizona used a 10-0 run in the third quarter to put away New Mexico.

The Wildcats improved to 9-0 for the fourth time in school history and second time in three seasons.

Conner, who came in averaging 3.8 points per game, was 5 of 10 from 3-point range and paced a bench attack that produced 32 points for the Wildcats. Cate Reese had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Arizona.

New Mexico (8-4) was led by freshman Paula Reus’ career-high 15 points and 14 from LaTora Duff.

NO. 7 LOUISVILLE 64, NO. 14 KENTUCKY 58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ahlana Smith and Hailey Van Lith each made two late baskets and Louisville beat Kentucky for the fifth straight time.

Smith hit a go-ahead jumper with 2:47 remaining. Chelsie Hall added three free throws in the final 17 seconds as the Cardinals (8-1) won their eighth consecutive game.

Hall finished with 15 points, while Smith and Van Lith had 13 each.

Kentucky (6-3) had rallied from a 49-42 deficit to lead 54-53 on a jumper by Dre’Una Edwards with 3:37 left.

Edwards and Treasure Hunt each scored 14 points for the Wildcats.

NO. 9 TENNESSEE 84, GEORGIA STATE 60

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tamari Key scored 16 points to lead Tennessee past Georgia State.

The 6-foot-6 Key, who also had 11 rebounds, was one of five Lady Volunteers (9-0) to score in double figures. Keyen Green scored 14, Sara Puckett had 12, Brooklynn Miles 11 and Jordan Horston 10.

Taniyah Worth scored 13 points for Georgia State (4-5), which had no answer for Tennessee’s size.

NO. 13 MICHIGAN 73, MINNESOTA 61

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 17 of her 25 points in the second half and Michigan beat Minnesota.

Leigha Brown scored 10 of her 19 after the break to help the Wolverines (10-1, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) pull away.

Jasmine Powell scored 19 points and Sara Scalia 13 for the Gophers (6-6, 0-2).

NO. 17 SOUTH FLORIDA 64, VCU 57

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Elisa Pinzan scored a career-high 24 points and Dulcy Mendjiadeu Fankam scored 10 straight in a fourth-quarter rally to lead South Florida past VCU.

Mendjiadeu Fankam finished with 22 points and 9 rebounds for USF (6-3).

Sarah Te-Biasu scored 17 points for VCU (5-4).

TCU 87, NO. 18 TEXAS A&M 75

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Lauren Heard scored a season-high 33 points, Aja Holmes added a career-high 22 off the bench, and TCU surprised Texas A&M.

Heard was 18 of 21 from the line for the game and TCU (4-4) made 25 of 32 free throws as a team.

Kayla Wells scored 20 points to lead the Aggies (9-2), who have lost two of three.

NO. 22 NOTRE DAME 78, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 41

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Olivia Miles scored seven of her 12 points to help open the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run for Notre Dame and the Irish beat Purdue Fort Wayne.

Sonia Citron and Maya Dodson each scored 12 points for Notre Dame (9-2).

Riley Ott scored 21 points to lead the Mastodons (4-6).

NO. 24 LSU 96, TEXAS SOUTHERN 55

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Faustine Aifuwa scored 14 points, Khayla Painter added 13 and LSU coasted past Texas Southern.

LSU (7-1) won its sixth straight and first as a ranked team under coach Kim Mulkey.

Jala Buster scored 13 points for Texas Southern (0-6).

