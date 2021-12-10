NMSU goes up against LMU

New Mexico State (7-2) vs. Loyola Marymount (6-3) Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New…

New Mexico State (7-2) vs. Loyola Marymount (6-3)

Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State and Loyola Marymount both look to put winning streaks together . Each squad won on the road in their last game. Loyola Marymount earned a 60-55 win over Tulsa on Tuesday, while New Mexico State walked away with a 78-76 win in overtime at New Mexico on Monday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Eli Scott, Joe Quintana, Dameane Douglas and Cam Shelton have collectively accounted for 71 percent of Loyola Marymount’s scoring this season. For New Mexico State, Teddy Allen, Jabari Rice, Johnny McCants and Yuat Alok have collectively accounted for 58 percent of all New Mexico State scoring, including 64 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Scott has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Loyola Marymount field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 21 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Lions are 5-0 when they score at least 74 points and 1-3 when they fall shy of that total. The Aggies are 5-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 2-2 on the year otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Lions have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Aggies. Loyola Marymount has 43 assists on 73 field goals (58.9 percent) over its past three outings while New Mexico State has assists on 44 of 96 field goals (45.8 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Loyola Marymount has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 21 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all WCC teams.

