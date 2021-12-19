NMSU faces Texas-Permian Basin

Texas-Permian Basin vs. New Mexico State (10-2) Pan American Center, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas-Permian Basin vs. New Mexico State (10-2)

Pan American Center, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico State Aggies are set to battle the Falcons of NAIA member Texas-Permian Basin. New Mexico State is coming off a 93-60 home win over Northern New Mexico in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Teddy Allen has averaged 17.5 points and 6.8 rebounds this year for New Mexico State. Will McNair Jr. has paired with Allen with 8.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.TRIFECTAS FOR TEDDY: Through 12 games, New Mexico State’s Teddy Allen has connected on 29.5 percent of the 78 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 90.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico State went 0-1 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Aggies scored 63 points per matchup in those one contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.