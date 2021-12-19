CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » NMSU faces Texas-Permian Basin

NMSU faces Texas-Permian Basin

The Associated Press

December 19, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Texas-Permian Basin vs. New Mexico State (10-2)

Pan American Center, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico State Aggies are set to battle the Falcons of NAIA member Texas-Permian Basin. New Mexico State is coming off a 93-60 home win over Northern New Mexico in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Teddy Allen has averaged 17.5 points and 6.8 rebounds this year for New Mexico State. Will McNair Jr. has paired with Allen with 8.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.TRIFECTAS FOR TEDDY: Through 12 games, New Mexico State’s Teddy Allen has connected on 29.5 percent of the 78 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 90.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico State went 0-1 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Aggies scored 63 points per matchup in those one contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

SSA early retirement offers attract fewer than 200 employees

Smithsonian worried about climate change impact on buildings, artifact storage

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up