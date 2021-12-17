NMSU faces Northern New Mexico

Northern New Mexico vs. New Mexico State (9-2) Pan American Center, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern New Mexico vs. New Mexico State (9-2)

Pan American Center, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Mexico State Aggies will be taking on the Eagles of Northern New Mexico. New Mexico State is coming off a 64-61 win over Washington State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: New Mexico State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Teddy Allen, Jabari Rice, Johnny McCants and Yuat Alok have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.MIGHTY MARC: Marc Howard Jr. has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico State went 0-1 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Aggies scored 63 points per contest in those one games.

