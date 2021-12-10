NKU battles Alice Lloyd College

Alice Lloyd College vs. Northern Kentucky (3-5) BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Northern…

Alice Lloyd College vs. Northern Kentucky (3-5)

BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Kentucky Norse are set to battle the Eagles of NAIA member Alice Lloyd College. Northern Kentucky is coming off a 75-62 home win over Canisius in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Northern Kentucky’s Trevon Faulkner, Adrian Nelson and Bryson Langdon have collectively accounted for 35 percent of all Norse scoring this season.TRIPLES FOR TREVON: Through seven games, Northern Kentucky’s Trevon Faulkner has connected on 42.2 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 68.2 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky went 2-3 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Norse offense scored 70.6 points per matchup across those five contests.

