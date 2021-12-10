CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
NKU battles Alice Lloyd College

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 3:31 PM

Alice Lloyd College vs. Northern Kentucky (3-5)

BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Kentucky Norse are set to battle the Eagles of NAIA member Alice Lloyd College. Northern Kentucky is coming off a 75-62 home win over Canisius in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Northern Kentucky’s Trevon Faulkner, Adrian Nelson and Bryson Langdon have collectively accounted for 35 percent of all Norse scoring this season.TRIPLES FOR TREVON: Through seven games, Northern Kentucky’s Trevon Faulkner has connected on 42.2 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 68.2 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky went 2-3 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Norse offense scored 70.6 points per matchup across those five contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

