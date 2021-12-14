CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Nkereuwem leads Longwood past Carolina University 98-56

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 10:45 PM

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Leslie Nkereuwem had 17 points off the bench to carry Longwood to a 98-56 win over Carolina University on Tuesday night.

Isaiah Wilkins had 15 points for Longwood (7-4). Jaylani Darden added 11 points and six rebounds.

The 98 points were a season best for Longwood. Meanwhile, the Lancers forced a season-high 25 turnovers.

Cameron Buchanan had 14 points for the Bruins.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

