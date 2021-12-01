CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Obama, Fauci visit DC vaccination clinic | Md. House Republicans push to keep some COVID protocols | Tougher testing requirements for travelers | Latest local COVID-19 stats
NJIT faces Saint Elizabeth

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 6:32 AM

Saint Elizabeth vs. NJIT (3-3)

Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The NJIT Highlanders will be taking on the Eagles of Division III Saint Elizabeth. NJIT is coming off a 75-70 win at home over Sacred Heart in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Miles Coleman has averaged 16.8 points and 6.2 rebounds this year for NJIT. Dylan O’Hearn is also a primary contributor, with 16.8 points per game.MIGHTY MILES: Through six games, NJIT’s Miles Coleman has connected on 34.4 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 85.7 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: NJIT went 1-1 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Highlanders put up 70.5 points per matchup across those two contests.

