Nicholson, Tennessee St. visit Lipscomb

Tennessee State (1-6) vs. Lipscomb (5-5) Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be…

Tennessee State (1-6) vs. Lipscomb (5-5)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Kassim Nicholson and Tennessee State will take on Jacob Ognacevic and Lipscomb. The senior Nicholson is averaging 11.8 points over the last five games. Ognacevic, a freshman, has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.4 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Tennessee State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Nicholson, Carlos Marshall Jr., Dedric Boyd and Kenny Cooper have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 56 percent of all Tigers points over the team’s last five games.NICHOLSON IS A FORCE: Nicholson has connected on 30.8 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over his last five games. He’s also converted 78.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Tennessee State has scored 65.3 points per game and allowed 75.8 over its four-game road losing streak.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bisons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Lipscomb has 33 assists on 62 field goals (53.2 percent) across its previous three contests while Tennessee State has assists on 32 of 68 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Bisons have averaged 23.8 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.