Nicholls St. visits Oregon State

Nicholls State (8-4) vs. Oregon State (1-10)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State takes on Oregon State in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last saw action on Saturday. Nicholls State easily beat Mississippi Valley State by 31, while Oregon State is coming off of an 83-73 loss to Texas A&M.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Oregon State’s Warith Alatishe has averaged 11.1 points and 6.5 rebounds while Jarod Lucas has put up 11.9 points. For the Colonels, Ty Gordon has averaged 19.9 points while Devante Carter has put up 11.1 points and two steals.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Dashawn Davis has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Oregon State field goals over the last three games. Davis has accounted for 11 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Nicholls State is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 3-4 when fewer than four Colonels players score in double-figures.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Oregon State’s Lucas has attempted 68 3-pointers and connected on 39.7 percent of them, and is 12 of 24 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nicholls State offense has scored 81 points per game this season, ranking the Colonels 25th among Division I teams. The Oregon State defense has allowed 73.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 219th overall).

